Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss opt to field against Rajasthan Royals

Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals. SRH will be aiming to put in a better display than last season, having finished in eighth position in the points table with 12 points, packed with six wins and eight defeats. With new captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar leading the pace attack as usual, SRH are up against Sanju Samson's RR, who were runners-up last season.

RR finished in second spot in the table with 18 points from 14 matches, including nine wins and five losses. After the league phase, RR lost to Gujarat Titans in the playoffs. But owing to their second-placed finish, RR faced RCB in the Eliminator, which they won by seven wickets. In the final, RR lost to GT by 7 wickets. Contrary to RR's fragile middle order, SRH boast a rather emphatic top 4 in Buttler, Samson Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal. Besides, Abhishek Sharma burned up the charts last year with 426 runs, while Mayank Agarwal has already racked up 1026 runs since IPL 2019, which is the fourth-highest among opening batters after Buttler, Prithvi Shaw and Jonny Bairstow.