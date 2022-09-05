Support youngsters instead of criticizing”: Yuvraj Singh urges fans to support Arshdeep Singh

Yuvraj Singh has come in support of Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh, who is getting a lot of hate on social media after his dropped catch against Pakistan. Arshdeep dropped an easy catch off Ravi Bishnoi's bowling in the 19th over when Asif Ali was batting for Pakistan. Asif went on to slam a six and a four in the 19th over bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar to take his team closer to the target.

"If you were at the edge of ur seat during #IndiaVSPak, imagine the pressure on the players in the park! One dropped catch doesn't define ability. We need to unite as a cricket loving nation & support youngsters instead of criticising them. More power to you @arshdeepsinghh," Yuvraj wrote on Twitter.

Arshdeep conceded 27 runs in 3.5 overs and took the wicket of Asif. Coming to the performance of other bowlers Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar, and Hardik Pandya claimed a wicket each for India, however, no one was able to create a major impact with the ball. Chahal had a off day with the ball as he conceded 43 runs in four overs.