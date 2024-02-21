Vamshhi Krrishna Smashes 6 Sixes in an Over Against Railways in C K Nayudu Trophy, Watch Video

ndhra's dynamic opening batter, Vamshhi Krrishna, has etched his name in cricketing history as the latest sensation to join the exclusive "6 sixes in an over" club. Krrishna's explosive display unfolded during the CK Nayudu Trophy match against Railways spinner Damandeep Singh at the YS Raja Reddy ACP Cricket Stadium in Kadapa. At 32, he now stands as the fourth Indian batter to achieve this extraordinary feat, joining the ranks of Ravi Shastri, Yuvraj Singh, and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

In a thrilling match that ultimately ended in a draw, Railways responded with a formidable 865/9 to Andhra's first-innings total of 378. Despite the match outcome, Krrishna's phenomenal six-hitting exhibition promises to captivate audiences worldwide, showcasing his fearless approach against the wrist-spinner.

The saga began with a resounding slog sweep over cow corner, setting the stage for an exhilarating over. Undeterred by the leg-spinner's attempt to vary the delivery, Krrishna responded with a straight shot that yielded the same result. The third ball, pitched full on middle and leg, was disdainfully launched over long-on, marking Krrishna's half-century, celebrated with a bat raised in acknowledgment to the dressing room.

As the bowling team struggled for ideas, the fourth hit replicated the initial shot but with heightened brutality, leaving the slip fielder in disbelief. The penultimate six, a fearless sweep, showcased Krrishna's intention to keep the aggression relentless. Finally, to cap off the memorable over, Krrishna seized on a short leg-spinner bowled by Damandeep, celebrating the milestone with a ruthless display that seemed pointed at the bowler.

Ravi Shastri, the former India all-rounder and coach, pioneered this extraordinary feat during the 1985-86 Ranji Trophy season, becoming the second after Gary Sobers to clobber the bowler six times over the rope. Yuvraj Singh remains the only Indian to achieve this at the international stage, stunning fans by taking on Stuart Broad in Durban at the T20 World Cup. Notably, Shastri, now in the commentary box, witnessed this historic moment unfold.

The journey continued 15 years later when Ruturaj Gaikwad elevated the spectacle, smoking an astounding seven sixes in an over during the 2022 Vijay Hazare match between Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. Gaikwad's fearless assault on the slow left-arm bowler Shiva Singh resulted in an impressive 43 runs, contributing to his mind-blowing innings of 220 not out.