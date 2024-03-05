Surat Police Interrogates Cricketer Abhishek Sharma in Model Tania Singh’s Suicide Case

Police in Surat questioned Indian Premier League (IPL) cricketer Abhishek Sharma on Tuesday in connection with the death of model Tania Singh.

Tanya Singh was found hanging from the ceiling of her flat in the B-1 Tower, Flat number 702, located on Vesu Road, Surat, last month. The absence of a suicide note has added complexity to the investigation, prompting authorities to piece together Tanya's final days through alternative means.

The focus of the inquiry shifted towards Abhishek Sharma, an emerging star with the Sunrisers Hyderabad, following revelations of his connection with Tanya Singh before her untimely demise. Reports suggest that Tanya had exchanged messages with Abhishek before taking her own life, prompting the police to delve deeper into the nature of their relationship and Sharma's potential involvement in the events leading up to the model's death.

The Surat police are conducting a comprehensive examination of all available evidence, including call details and statements from those close to Tanya, to construct a timeline of her final hours. This meticulous approach aims to uncover the truth behind the model's tragic end and determine if any external factors contributed to her decision. Assistant Commissioner of Police VR Malhotra stated last month, "We have so far learned that Abhishek Sharma was friends with the deceased model. More details will be known in the investigation."

Authorities are actively verifying Call Detail Records (CDR) and IP Detail Records (IPDR) from Tanya Singh's phone. Preliminary findings indicate that the model had sent Sharma a WhatsApp message, but he did not respond.

Abhishek Sharma, an all-rounder who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL), began his IPL career with Delhi Capitals. He was later traded to Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2019 and bought back in the 2022 mega auction for Rs 6.5 crore. Abhishek was also a member of the Under-19 World Cup-winning team, led by Prithwi Shaw and including Shubman Gill.