Suryakumar Yadav becomes 1st Indian batsman to score 1000 runs in a Calendar Year

Suryakumar Yadav become the first ever Indian batsman to score 1,000 runs or more in a calendar year on Sunday. The middle-order batter achieved the feat during a T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match against Zimbabwe at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

He has scored 1026 runs in 28 matches at 44.60 so far in 2022 which is the most by any batter and has scored a century and six half-centuries. Overall, SKY is the second batter in history to score 1000 runs in a year after Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan. The 32-year-old SKY has played 39 matches so far since making his debut in March 2021 and has scored 1270 runs at an average of 42.23. Less than 20 months back Suryakumar had made his debut for India after impressing the selectors with his performance in the IPL. During the period, he scored a century and 11 fifties, but the stand-out feature of his gameplay has been his strike rate of 177 and ability to score all around the ground.