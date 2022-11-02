Suryakumar Yadav becomes world's No. 1 T20I batsman in ICC rankings

In a proud moment for all Indians, Indian batsman Surya Kumar Yadav has become the new No. 1 T20I batter in the world, replacing Pakistan's Mohammed Rizwan to claim the top spot. With 863 points, Suryakumar sits pretty atop the table, with Virat Kohli being the only other Indian in the top 10. Surya has been in roaring form in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022.

He made his Twenty20 International debut for the India cricket team on 14 March 2021 against England.He made his One Day International (ODI) debut for India on 18 July 2021 against Sri Lanka.On 27 October 2022, Yadav scored the fourth fastest half-century by an Indian batsman at a T20 World Cup, and his first at a T20 World Cup,reaching the mark in 25 balls against Netherlands at Sydney Cricket Ground