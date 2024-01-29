Suryakumar Yadav Celebrates Mumbai Mate Sarfaraz Khan's National Call-Up

Mumbai cricketer Sarfaraz Khan's maiden call-up to the Indian Test squad for the upcoming second Test against England has elicited joy from his teammate Suryakumar Yadav. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made the decision on Monday, January 29, after Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul were ruled out due to hamstring and quadriceps injuries, respectively.

Expressing his joy on Instagram, Suryakumar Yadav shared a picture with Sarfaraz and congratulated him, saying, “Happiest here. Man India call up. Utsav ki taiyaarrii karo.” Sarfaraz, in response to his call-up, shared a picture with the background music of the song ‘Badal Pe Paon Hain’ from the movie Chak de India.

Sarfaraz's impressive performances in domestic cricket, particularly in the 2022 Ranji Trophy, contributed to his selection. In that season, Sarfaraz scored a remarkable 982 runs at an average of 122.75, including four centuries and two fifties. His batting average of 82.83 was second only to the legendary Sir Don Bradman.

Sarfaraz's recent Player of the Match award in India A’s second unofficial Test against England Lions further highlighted his form. He scored a phenomenal 161 runs off 160 balls, guiding India A to victory by an innings and 16 runs in Ahmedabad. With a prolific first-class career that includes 3912 runs in 45 matches at an average of 69.85 and a strike rate of 70.48, Sarfaraz has showcased his batting prowess over the years. Besides his domestic success, he has also played for IPL teams like Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The second Test between India and England is scheduled to begin on February 2 at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.