Suryakumar Yadav Debuts New Haircut Ahead of IND vs BAN T20 Series (See Pics)

India's T20I captain, Suryakumar Yadav, shared his new haircut on Instagram on Wednesday, October 2. On social media, he posted pictures of his fresh haircut alongside hairstylist Aalim Khan.

Yadav is set to lead India in a three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, starting on Sunday, October 6, in Gwalior. The second match of the series will take place on October 9 in Delhi, with the final game scheduled for October 12 in Hyderabad. This series against Bangladesh marks Yadav's second as the full-time captain.

The 15-member Indian squad for the T20I series against Bangladesh includes: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Mayank Yadav.

The 34-year-old cricketer was last seen in action during Round 3 of the 2024 Duleep Trophy, where he played for India B. In a challenging match, he managed scores of just 5 and 16 runs, contributing to a 257-run loss for his team.