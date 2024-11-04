Suryakumar Yadav-Led Team India Arrives in Durban for T20I Series Against South Africa (Watch Video)

The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian T20 team touched down in Durban on Monday for a four-match T20I series against South Africa, set to begin on Friday, November 8. In a social media clip shared by the BCCI, players were seen arriving at the Durban airport and participating in a lighthearted quiz about South Africa. The interaction took a humorous turn as players debated over who has the loudest laugh in the squad, with the BCCI captioning the post, "Touchdown Durban. How good is Team India's knowledge of their next destination."

National Cricket Academy (NCA) head VVS Laxman will serve as interim head coach in the absence of Gautam Gambhir, who is in Australia preparing the senior squad for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.The Men in Blue arrive fresh from back-to-back 3-0 series wins over Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, eager to carry their winning streak forward against the Proteas. The last time India faced South Africa in a T20I series on their soil, they secured a 2-1 victory in the 2017-18 tour. Their most recent encounter, in 2023-24, ended in a 1-1 draw.

Several young players, including Ramandeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, and Yash Dayal, will look to capitalize on the series as mainstays like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Mohammed Siraj prepare for the Test series in Australia.

India vs South Africa T20I Series Schedule

Date Match Venue Location November 8 1st T20I Kingsmead Durban November 10 2nd T20I St George’s Park Gqeberha November 13 3rd T20I SuperSport Park Centurion November 15 4th T20I The Wanderers Stadium Johannesburg

Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (C), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla, Tristan Stubbs.