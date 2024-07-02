Suryakumar Yadav Reveals Rohit Sharma’s Chat, Says ‘He Told Us, He Can’t Climb This Mountain Alone… He Will Need Everyone’s Oxygen’

360 Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav, also known as SKY, was full of praise for Indian captain Rohit Sharma after Men in Blue ended the 17-year wait for a second T20 World Cup title. SKY who completed an important catch of David Miller on the first ball of the 20th over which leads India’s memorable win in the nail-biting final played in Barbados on Saturday (June 29).

The 33-year-old revealed Rohit’s comments during the team huddle before the start of the final and said that the legendary cricketer told the team to keep it simple. According to Surya, Rohit connects with the players, and they know that he will back them, which is why everyone feels that they have to deliver for him.

“Before the final, he told us to keep it simple but said, ‘I can’t climb this mountain alone. If I have to reach the peak, I will need everyone’s oxygen’. He also said, ‘Joh bhi hai, paon mein, dimag mein, dil mein (whatever you have in your legs, mind, and heart), just bring everything to the game. If that happens, we will not regret the night’. We all were moved,” Suryakumar was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

Also Read | Rahul Dravid Fare-WALL: Watch Indian Head Coach's Emotional Dressing Room Speech in Barbados After Winning T20 World Cup.

“I have played so much cricket, be it in the IPL or international cricket, in the past four-five years. He connects with the players. Off the field, be it in a hotel room or on the beach, he connects with everyone. So when a crunch situation comes, players know that he (Rohit) will back us. One feels I have to deliver for this man for the confidence and respect he gives to everyone,” he added.

Surya scored two half-centuries for India in eight matches of the T20 World Cup 2024 but was unable to do much with the bat in the final. He came out to bat at No. 4 in the title decider but got out after making three runs from four balls off Kagiso Rabada’s bowling.

Despite failing to make his presence count with the bat, the former World Number one batter made sure everyone would remember his contribution to India’s memorable win by taking two catches in the final over when South Africa needed 16 runs to win.