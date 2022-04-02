Suryakumar Yadav still has no place in Mumbai Indians squad, see Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai team

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first in the match against Rajasthan. So now Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals will be the first team to bat. The Mumbai team has not made any changes for today's match. Therefore, fans will have to wait a few more days to see Suryakumar Yadav's shot. Rajasthan, however, has given a chance to Navdeep Saini. He replaces Nathan Coulter Nile.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (keeper), Anmolpreet Singh, Tilak Verma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jaspreet Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi.

Rajasthan Royals: Jose Butler, Yassvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (Captain, Keeper), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Heitmeyer, Ryan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna