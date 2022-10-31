T20 WC 2022: Australia keep semi final hopes alive after victory over Ireland

Defending champions Australia have kept their semi final hopes alive with a convincing win over Ireland. The Aussie bowlers were on the money defending 179. Aaron Finch was the anchor of the innings for the hosts. The Irish batsman apart from Tucker failed to get any starts.

Tucker had shown he meant business in the sixth over off Starc who had just taken two wickets. Out he charged to flick Starc to a boundary and followed it next ball with a fine pull. Then when Starc returned in the 12th over, Tucker yet again reeled off the successive fours, a pull off a slower one and a drill to cover boundary. He would bring up his fifty with a thundering six over long-on off Josh Hazlewood in the 16th over. And when Starc came back for the 17th over, Tucker repeated the dose again. Not successive but two fours in the over. Both fours smashed to long-off boundary. The equation read 47 from 19 balls but in the end he fell short of partners. Although Australia have registered a win they failed to get their NRR above England.