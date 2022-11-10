T20 WC 2022: Hardik Pandya's fireworks lights up Adelaide

In the all important semi final clash between India and England, the 2007 champions set Buttler and Co a target of 169. It was Hardik Pandya's hitting which helped India salvage pride. He was well supported by Virat Kohli.

Earlier, KL Rahul fell after which Kohli and Rohit Sharma ensured they don't lose any more wickets in the powerplay. However, Rohit was then dismissed by Chris Jordan after which Suryakumar came in and hit a few shots before falling. India have stuck with Rishabh Pant over Dinesh Karthik as their wicketkeeper but chosen to send in Pandya ahead of him.