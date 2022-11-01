T20 WC: Buttler, Hales fifties guide England to 179/6 in must-win match against New Zealand

Blistering half-centuries from openers Jos Buttler and Alex Hales powered England to a competitive 179/6 in their 20 overs in their crucial Group 1, Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup against New Zealand at Brisbane on Tuesday.

England was in a better position at 125/2 in 15 overs, but the Kiwis made a strong comeback in the final five, taking four wickets and giving away 54 runs. Buttler (73) and Hales (52) shared an 81-run stand for the first wicket. Lockie Ferguson was pick of the bowlers for NZ with 2/45.

Opting to bat first, England was off to a great start. Skipper Jos Buttler was the anchor while Hales slowly took the aggressor role, smashing pacer Tim Southee for 15 runs in the fifth over, which also consisted of two fours and a six.

At the end of the powerplay in six over, England was in a solid position at 48/0, with Buttler (10*) and Hales (37*).

The duo brought up their 50-run stand in just 38 balls. Buttler-Hales kept the scoreboard ticking. At the end of 10 overs, England was at 77/0, with Hales (48*) and Buttler (27*).

Hales brought up his 11th T20I half-century in 39 balls, with a slash down the deep third man that went for four.

The 81-run stand between Hales-Buttler broke after spinner Mitchell Santner dismissed Hales for 52 off 40 balls after he was stumped by wicketkeeper Devon Conway.

Moeen Ali was next up on the crease. Buttler punished pacer Lockie Ferguson in the 13th over, hitting him for three fours. England crossed the 100-run mark in the same over.

It was yet another spinner who took the wicket for NZ, as Ish Sodhi dismissed Moeen for just five off six balls. The batter was caught by Trent Boult at long-on.

Buttler brought up his 18th T20I fifty in just 35 balls. The 15th over by Boult proved to be costly as he was smacked for 15 runs. At the end of 15 overs, England was at 125/2, with Livingstone (4*) and Buttler (61*) unbeaten.

England crossed the 150-run mark in 17.3 overs. Livingstone was cleaned up by pacer Ferguson for 20 off 14 balls, leaving England at 153/3 in 17.4 overs after this 45-run stand came to an end.

Harry Brook was the next batter to arrive at the crease and he hit a six on his second ball but was dismissed by Tim Southee on the very next ball. Buttler departed soon for 73 off 48 balls, consisting of seven fours and two sixes.

Half of England's lineup was in the hut for 162 runs.

Ben Stokes and Sam Curran had to take England to a more competitive total with some hitting. Ferguson dismissed Stokes lbw for 8 off 7 balls. England finished at 179/6, with Dawid Malan (3*) and Curran (6*).

Lockie Ferguson was the lead bowler for Kiwis, taking two wickets. Sodhi, Southee and Santner took a wicket each for the Kiwis.

Brief Scores: England: 179/6 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 73, Alex Hales 52, Lockie Ferguson 2/45).

( With inputs from ANI )

