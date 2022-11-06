T20 WC: Lost wickets at crucial times, faltered when it mattered, says South African skipper Bavuma after loss to Netherlands

Following his side's 13-run loss to the Netherlands in their final Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup, South African skipper Temba Bavuma that his side lost wickets at crucial times and "faltered when it mattered".

The Netherlands staged a massive upset in the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday after defeating South Africa by 13 runs in their last Super-12 encounter, ensuring India a place in the semi-finals.

"Very disappointing. We really played well before this game. We knew it was a must-win game and again we faltered when it mattered. Hard one to swallow for the guys. We had the confidence and the belief to get to the knockouts. You can pick out a lot of things when you lose that way. Firstly myself with the toss, winning the toss and bowling first," said Bavuma in a post-match presentation.

"Was not ideal to let them off to a start and let them score 158. With the bat, we just got stuck similar to the Pakistan game. We lost wickets at crucial times. The wicket maybe got a bit hard, but they used the dimensions of the ground a lot better than we did. From all of us, just was not good enough," he added.

India secured a place in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup after South Africa's defeat, who ended their campaign with five points. Men in Blue are currently table toppers with six points.

The clash between Pakistan and Bangladesh has now become a virtual quarterfinal as the winner of the clash will join India in the semi-finals from group 2. Both of these sides have four points each and the winner will end with six points to earn a top-two finish and will remove SA from the second spot.

India could have eight points or six depending on their result against Zimbabwe on Sunday.

Coming to the match, put to bat first by South Africa, the Dutch put up 158/4 in their 20 overs. Openers Stephan Myburgh (37) and Max ODowd (29) put up a fine stand of 58 runs for the first wicket.

Colin Ackermann top-scored with 41* off 26 balls for the Netherlands.

Spinner Keshav Maharaj (2/27) was the pick of the bowlers for Proteas. Anrich Nortje and Aiden Markram also got a wicket each.

Chasing 159, the South African batting line-up was up for a huge surprise by Dutch. Netherlands bowlers dominated the proceedings right from the powerplay. Biggies like wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock (13), Rilee Rossouw (25), Aiden Markram (17) and David Miller (17) failed to make an impact with the bat. Heinrich Klassen did score 21 runs, but that was not enough either as the team fell 13 runs short. At the end of 20 overs, SA could only score 145/8.

Pacer Brandon Glover was the pick of the bowlers for Dutch, picking up 3/9 in two overs. Fred Klaassen and Bas de Leede took two wickets each. Paul van Meekeren also took a wicket.

Ackermann's knock of 41 earned him the 'Man of the Match' title.

Brief Score: Netherlands 158/4 (Colin Ackermann 41, Tom Cooper 35; Keshav Maharaj 2-27) vs South Africa 145/8 (Rilee Rossouw 25, Heinrich Klaasen 21; Brandon Glover 3-9).

( With inputs from ANI )

