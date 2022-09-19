T20 World Cup 2022: India's four standby players set to fly Australia with team

Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi and Deepak Chahar, the standbys named for the Indian team for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, will be traveling for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, will also travel to Australia.The selection committee, the team management and BCCI have decided that the four standbys will fly with the team to Australia and be available to join the squad whenever it's required.

Therefore, the likes of Shami and Chahar will be readily available to the team management should there be an issue with any of the fast bowlers named in the 15-member squad, a Cricbuzz report said.Notably, pacers Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and all-rounder Hardik Pandya -- have been asked to report to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for conditioning-related work during the course of the home series against Australia and South Africa.Mohammed Shami, who was not picked in the main T20 World Cup, is returning to play a T20I for India after a long time, during the home series against Australia and South Africa.The Indian team is scheduled to fly to Australia on October 6 after the last home T20I against South Africa on October 4 in Indore. The World Cup in Australia is from October 16 to November 13.

