T20 World Cup 2022: Suryakumar's half century helps IND beat WA by 13 runs in warm up

India defeated Western Australia by 13 runs in a practice match at WACA in Perth, on Monday. With the likes of Virat Kohli rested, India raced to 158/6 in 20 overs, as Suryakumar Yadav registered a half-century. Chasing a target of 159 runs, the hosts could only reach 145 for eight in 20 overs.

Arshdeep Singh was in good form and took three wickets for India. Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar Kumar took two wickets, Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal bagged a dismissal each. Other than facing Western Australia in two practice games, India will meet Australia and New Zealand in warm-up matches. The Rohit Sharma-led side begin their campaign against Pakistan in their Super 12 opener, scheduled for October 23 and will be held in Melbourne.