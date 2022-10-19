T20 World Cup 2022: West Indies opt to bat in must win game against Zimbabwe

The Windies were stunned by Scotland in their opening match, while Zimbabwe defeated Ireland in their first match of the tournament. Now in the all important toss, Nicholas Pooran has won the toss and elected to bat first. It is a must-win game for the two time champions - West Indies. They lost their opening game to Scotland and are now in desperate need of a victory.

Ireland have beaten Scotland and made things interesting in Group B. West Indies can breathe a tad easier now because even a loss today won't eliminate them completely but they will have to depend on other results, while a win will have all four teams in the group with a win and a loss. Zimbabwe are riding on Sikandar Raza's purple patch. The allrounder was at it again in the first game where he almost single-handedly (82 and 1/22) won them the game.



