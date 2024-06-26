T20 World Cup 2024: India to Advance to Final If Semi-Finals Washout; South Africa Likely Opponent

The highly anticipated T20 World Cup semifinals are facing a potential washout due to heavy rain predicted in Guyana and St Lucia on June 27. However, a full 7 hours and 20 minutes of play are allocated for the match between India and England, which will take place at Providence Stadium. Even if the match doesn't reach a full conclusion, India will advance to the final as per tournament rules.

If India Vs England and Afghanistan Vs South Africa cannot be completed due to poor weather:



If India Vs England and Afghanistan Vs South Africa cannot be completed due to poor weather: India and South Africa will play the Final due to Super8 Group topping.

In the unfortunate event that both the India vs England and Afghanistan vs South Africa matches are abandoned due to rain, India will progress to the final based on their position atop Group 1 in the Super 8 stage. South Africa, as the Group 2 leader, would then become their opponent in the final.

A total of 7 hours and 20 minutes will be provided for the India Vs England Semi Final on 27th June.



A total of 7 hours and 20 minutes will be provided for the India Vs England Semi Final on 27th June. Even then if the match is not completed, India will proceed to the Final.

Current weather reports suggest an 80% chance of rain in Guyana and St Lucia on Thursday. The absence of a reserve day adds further tension, as the matches need a result on the scheduled day itself.

Specifically in Guyana, where India takes on England, the threat of rain is significant. Predictions indicate heavy rain and thunderstorms throughout the match day. The chance of rain is 61% just 30 minutes before the scheduled 10:30 AM local time start. While rain chances dip slightly around noon, they remain above 50%.

Cricket fans around the world are eagerly awaiting the semi-finals, but the weather forecast casts a shadow of uncertainty. With India potentially reaching the final based on these unique circumstances, excitement is high, but fans will be hoping for a full match to determine the finalists on merit.