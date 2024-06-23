T20 World Cup 2024: United States vs England; Jos Buttler Opts To Bowl In Crucial Super 8 Fixture

England have won the toss and opted to field first against the USA. England began their group stage campaign with a comprehensive victory over the West Indies but were humbled by South Africa in their subsequent match. This loss has put the defending champions in a precarious position.

For England to qualify, they need to win this match and hope for a South Africa victory over the West Indies. If South Africa loses, Net Run Rate (NRR) will come into play. Given the current NRR difference of about 0.2 between England and South Africa, an England win combined with a South Africa loss should still see England through, barring any Super-Over finishes or ultra-close contests.

England will be relying heavily on Jos Buttler to perform. Buttler has had a disappointing World Cup so far, with a highest score of just 42 in five innings. His performance will be crucial, especially if England bat first in the challenging early morning conditions, where USA spearhead Saurabh Netravalkar is particularly effective.

On the other hand, USA has struggled at the top of the order. Steven Taylor has had a lean patch, managing only a 14-ball 24 against South Africa and a mere 2 against the West Indies. Nitish Kumar's promotion to number 3 has not yielded the desired results either. USA will need to address these issues to pull off an upset against another Test nation before exiting the marquee event.