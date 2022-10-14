T20 World Cup: BCCI asks in form Shreyas Iyer to stay back in India

In a surprise development, however, Shreyas and Bishnoi have been asked to stay back in India and play in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament for their domestic teams. Notably, Iyer was in terrific form in the recently-concluded three-match ODI series against South Africa, returning with scores of 50, 113* and 28*.

"Shreyas has been told that Deepak Hooda is fit, so he would only be called if any specialist batter gets injured. He has been asked to play Mushtaq Ali trophy and remain ready," a senior BCCI official was quoted as saying by PTI. Shreyas Iyer was in contention for a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad at the start of this year but Suryakumar Yadav’s scintillating performances and Deepak Hooda’s impressed all-round display pushed him down in the pecking order and was only considered in the standby list.