Team India captain Rohit Sharma tests positive for Covid-19 in England

In what can be termed as a big blow to Team India, captain Rohit Sharma has tested positive for Covid-19 in a Rapid Antigen Test conducted on Saturday. The skipper is currently placed under isolation in the team hotel following the infection. The official Twitter account of the BCCI confirmed the development following the end of Day 3 of the ongoing warm-up game between India and Leicestershire.

Rohit had been a part of the Indian team during the warm-up game, but didn't come to bat during Day 3 even as the side lost seven wickets, scoring 364 by the end of the day's play.The Indian captain now faces a race against time in order to make a full recovery before the scheduled start of India's fifth and final Test of the series against England on July 1 in Edgbaston.

