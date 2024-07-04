Team India Homecoming: Fans Gather At Delhi Airport To Welcome Rohit Sharma And Co After T20 World Cup Win

After their triumphant win in the T20 World Cup 2024, Team India faced an unexpected challenge when they got stuck in a fierce category 4 hurricane in Barbados. Fortunately, their ordeal ended on Tuesday morning when Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and their teammates are scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Cricket fans are eagerly awaiting the champions' return after their victorious five-day journey.

Numerous enthusiastic fans gathered outside the Indira Gandhi International airport to welcome the team, despite the rain, cheering and waving the national flag. Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, the team secured India's second T20 world title, breaking an 11-year drought for an ICC trophy with a remarkable victory.

VIDEO | Captain Rohit Sharma showcases the #T20WorldCup trophy at Delhi airport as Team India arrives from Barbados.



The special charter flight, AIC24WC (Air India Champions 24 World Cup), departed from Bridgetown, Barbados, at around 4:50 am local time on Wednesday and landed in Delhi at 6 am (IST) on Thursday after a strenuous 16-hour non-stop journey. In addition to the Indian squad, the flight accommodated support staff, players' families, some board officials, and members of the media. Despite their win, the team's return was delayed due to the aftermath of hurricane Beryl, causing a temporary shutdown.

Indian Cricket Team Captain Rohit Sharma and Coach Rahul Dravid at ITC Maurya Hotel in Delhi, after winning the #T20WorldCup2024 trophy.

Indian Cricket Team Captain Rohit Sharma along with his family at ITC Maurya Hotel in Delhi, after winning the #T20WorldCup2024 trophy.

Their schedule includes a significant meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence at 9 am, followed by a lively victory parade on an open bus in Mumbai. The festivities will conclude with a grand ceremony at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.