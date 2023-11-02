Team India puts up strong total of 357/8 against Sri Lanka in ICC World Cup match

In a thrilling ICC World Cup match held in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, India posted an impressive total of 357/8 against Sri Lanka. Opting to bat first, India faced an early setback as their captain, Rohit Sharma, was bowled out by Dilshan Madhushanka for just four runs in the opening over.

However, the Indian team quickly recovered from this setback, thanks to a phenomenal partnership between Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill. The pair put on a remarkable 189-run stand for the second wicket. Gill, the young opener, played a magnificent innings, scoring 92 runs from 92 deliveries, which included 11 boundaries and two sixes. His excellent performance set the tone for India's innings.

Kohli, one of the modern-day greats of cricket, played a solid innings, accumulating 88 runs from 94 balls, featuring 11 boundaries. Although he fell short of a century, his contribution was invaluable to India's score.

The explosive middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer added to the fireworks, amassing 82 runs from just 56 balls, including three fours and six powerful sixes.

Sri Lankan bowler Dilshan Madhushanka was the standout performer, clinching five crucial wickets, which included the dismissals of Gill and Kohli.

India, who have won all six of their games in the tournament, maintained an unchanged playing eleven. In contrast, Sri Lanka introduced a change in their lineup, with Dushan Hemantha replacing Dhananjaya de Silva.

This crucial match holds significant implications for both teams. A victory for India would secure their place in the semifinals, while Sri Lanka desperately needs a win to keep their semifinal hopes alive.

The clash between these two cricketing giants has created an air of excitement and anticipation among fans as they eagerly await the result.

India playing 11: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, K L Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Sri Lanka playing 11: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (capt & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka.