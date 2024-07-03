Team India to Celebrate T20 World Cup 2024 Victory with Open Bus Parade in Mumbai

After 11 long years, India has finally tasted success in an ICC event, winning the T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies by defeating South Africa by 7 runs. The historic victory has delighted Indian fans, who are eager to welcome the players back home. Speculations are rife that a grand trophy celebration with the home fans is imminent, with a massive bus parade in Mumbai possibly on the cards. Before Saturday's triumph, India last won an ICC tournament in 2013 when they clinched the Champions Trophy.

A MUMBAI TOUR IN AN OPEN BUS FOR INDIA...!!! 🇮🇳



They had also won the ODI World Cup twice (1983, 2011) and the T20 World Cup in 2007. Following the 2007 victory in the inaugural T20 World Cup, there was a huge celebration upon the team's return to India. After lifting the Cup in South Africa with a famous win over arch-rivals Pakistan, MS Dhoni and the team were paraded through Mumbai with the trophy on display for fans.

The dates for the upcoming bus parade are yet to be announced by the BCCI, with the timing to be confirmed once official dates are set. Three days after lifting the T20 World Cup trophy at the Kensington Oval, the Indian team is finally set to leave Barbados on Tuesday evening (local time).Taking a charter flight, they are expected to arrive in New Delhi late Wednesday evening. After reaching the national capital, they are expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, though the timings are yet to be confirmed. Having beaten South Africa to win the global title on Saturday, the Indian team, led by Rohit Sharma, along with the support staff, BCCI office bearers, and a significant part of the media contingent, were stuck in Bridgetown due to Hurricane Beryl. With airports shut down and the country going into lockdown on Sunday evening, they were forced to stay put in Bridgetown.



