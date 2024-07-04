Team India Victory Parade: Massive Crowd Throngs Mumbai's Marine Drive to Celebrate T20 World Cup 2024 Win (Watch Video)

A massive crowd of cricket fans thronged Mumbai's iconic Marine Drive on Thursday as the city prepared to welcome its victorious T20 World Cup cricket team with a victory parade. A video shared widely on social media captured the electric atmosphere, showcasing a “sea of people” gathered along the scenic coastal stretch. The clip showed the entire road overtaken by fans, bringing public transportation and other vehicles to a standstill. The celebratory parade, which will snake its way from Nariman Point to Wankhede Stadium.

Earlier, PM Modi hosted team captain Rohit Sharma and the entire squad for a breakfast meeting at his residence. The Prime Minister congratulated the players on their hard-fought victory in the Barbados final, which secured India's second T20 World Cup title and ended an 11-year ICC trophy drought. Videos captured lighthearted moments during the meeting, featuring PM Modi interacting with Sharma, coach Rahul Dravid, and star batsman Virat Kohli. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and President Roger Binny were also present.

Team India clinched the 2024 T20 World Cup title by defeating South Africa by seven runs in the final match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday, June 29. The Men in Blue remained undefeated throughout the 2024 T20 World Cup, held across venues in West Indies and the United States. Captain Rohit Sharma emerged as the tournament's leading run-scorer, accumulating 257 runs in eight innings at an average of 36.71 and a strike rate of 156.71. Virat Kohli was named Player of the Final for his crucial 76 runs off 59 balls, while Jasprit Bumrah, with 15 wickets at an economy rate of 4.18, was honored as the Player of the Tournament.