Team India Victory Parade: Rohit Sharma Invites Fans to Celebrate T20 World Cup 2024 Win at Marine Drive - Details Inside

Team India captain Rohit Sharma has extended a warm invitation to fans for a grand victory parade in Mumbai, celebrating their triumph in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. The winning squad is set to arrive in India on Thursday morning after facing delays due to Hurricane Beryl disrupting travel plans from Barbados.

Originally scheduled to depart on Monday, the team finally departed Barbados on Wednesday via a special flight arranged by the BCCI, landing first in Delhi before heading to Mumbai. They are slated to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the capital before participating in the much-anticipated victory parade later in the day.

🇮🇳, we want to enjoy this special moment with all of you.



So let’s celebrate this win with a victory parade at Marine Drive & Wankhede on July 4th from 5:00pm onwards.



Confirming details, Rohit Sharma announced the parade will commence at 5:00 PM, spanning from Marine Drive to the iconic Wankhede Stadium. "We want to enjoy this special moment with all of you. So let’s celebrate this win with a victory parade at Marine Drive & Wankhede on July 4th from 5:00pm onwards," wrote Rohit Sharma on social media platform X.

During the event, the BCCI plans to present the Rs 125 crore prize money to the victorious Indian team, echoing celebrations similar to those held in 2007 when India won the inaugural T20 World Cup under MS Dhoni's leadership.

In another significant announcement, Rohit Sharma confirmed his retirement from T20 International cricket, following his final match against South Africa in the T20 World Cup final. Alongside Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja have also retired from T20Is.

India secured their second T20 World Cup title by defeating South Africa by 7 runs in a thrilling final. Batting first, India posted 176/7 and then restricted South Africa to 169/8. This victory marks India as only the third team, after West Indies and England, to clinch the T20 World Cup twice.

India's upcoming cricket schedule includes a five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, starting later this week, with Shubman Gill leading a youthful Indian squad named by the selectors.