Team India's Victory Parade: Bus Adorned with T20 World Cup Champions' Images Ready to Roll Down Mumbai Streets (Watch Video)

Cricket fans got a sneak peek of the bus that will carry the victorious Indian team in a victory parade Thursday evening. Images and videos circulating online show the bus adorned with pictures of Indian players celebrating with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) organized the parade, which will see the team travel from Marine Drive to Wankhede Stadium.

Team India's bus for the victory parade is ready! 🏆🇮🇳pic.twitter.com/3yd7HTNkV1 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 4, 2024

BCCI secretary Jay Shah invited fans to join the festivities in a tweet Wednesday. "Join us for the Victory Parade honouring Team India's World Cup win! Head to Marine Drive and Wankhede Stadium on July 4th from 5:00 pm onwards to celebrate with us!" Shah wrote.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma, a Mumbaikar himself, echoed the sentiment on social media, urging fans to "celebrate this win with a victory parade at Marine Drive & Wankhede on July 4th from 5:00pm onwards. It's coming home."

The parade is reminiscent of 2007, when MS Dhoni's team took part in a similar victory procession after winning the inaugural T20 World Cup, also held in India.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. IST and conclude at 7:00 p.m. Following the parade, a prize distribution ceremony will be held at Wankhede Stadium, where BCCI secretary Jay Shah will present the winning team with a sum of Rs 125 crore for clinching India's second T20 World Cup title after a 17-year wait.