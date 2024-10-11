Temba Bavuma Ruled Out of BAN vs SA 2024 1st Test Due to Injury

Skipper Temba Bavuma will miss South Africa's upcoming first Test against Bangladesh due to an elbow injury sustained during the recent ODI series against Ireland. Explosive batter Dewald Brevis has been called up for his maiden Test as a cover, while Lungi Ngidi replaces left-arm seamer Nandre Burger in the squad.

Bavuma missed the final ODI against Ireland in Abu Dhabi and has returned home to recuperate. His elbow had previously troubled him in 2022. Meanwhile, Burger, who did not play in the Ireland series, has been ruled out for the entire series due to a lumbar stress reaction.

Brevis, known as one of the fastest scorers in the T20 circuit, made his T20I debut during the home series against Australia last year but managed only five runs in two innings and was not selected again. In his first-class career, he has played 12 matches, scoring 749 runs at an average of 37.45, with his last match occurring in September 2024.

With Bavuma sidelined, Aiden Markram will captain the tourists in the opening Test in Dhaka, starting on October 21. Markram has led the Proteas in limited-overs cricket but is yet to take on the captaincy in the longest format.

South Africa last played Test cricket during their tour of the West Indies in August, winning the series 1-0 after a victory in the second Test. In contrast, Bangladesh is coming off a disappointing 2-0 series loss in India but remains a formidable opponent at home.

This two-Test series against South Africa will also mark the farewell series for all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who has already retired from T20Is. The Tigers are currently engaged in a three-match T20I series in India.

South Africa's Squad for the First Test Against Bangladesh:

Aiden Markram (C), David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton (WK), Kyle Verreynne (WK), Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada.