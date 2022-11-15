Thank you, Polly': Mumbai Indians pay tribute to Kieron Pollard on his retirement

Former West Indies and Mumbai Indies batter Kieron Pollard announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday. This means that one of the greatest IPL finishers would probably be missed during the upcoming IPL 2023. While paying an emotional tribute to the legend, the IPL franchise, MI Blue, released a video from the archives of his glorious 13 seasons with the team.

The former West Indies star has been one of the most renowned and reputed players to play in the cash-rich league. He has tasted big success in the 13-year-long journey with Mumbai. Pollard has won five IPL titles and two Champions League with the franchise. Thanking Pollard for his enormous contributions, Mumbai Indians shared a picture of the star and wrote, "THE LLORD has WON IT ALL"

The retention deadline for the IPL 2023 is 15th November and teams have to submit their retention list on or before that. Mumbai Indians have also traded Australian pacer Jason Behrendorff from the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Behrendorff was with Rohit and led the team in 2018 and 2019 and will make a return after 3 seasons. Notably, Kieron Pollard has been a cornerstone of Mumbai Indians' five IPL title wins. He made his IPL debut in 2010 and has always played for the Mumbai franchise. Pollard was signed for an undisclosed amount through a tiebreaker in 2010.