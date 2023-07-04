London [UK], July 4 : England captain Ben Stokes gave a hilarious response to the newspaper report that pictured him with nappies and called the England team "crybabies" amid the controversy over the dismissal of Jonny Bairstow in the second Ashes test.

Bairstow batting at 10 runs was stunned by his dismissal as Alex Carey stumped him in the 52th over. He was not expecting a throw from the wicket-keeper as he just walked off the crease after leaving the ball.

"Poms take whingeing to a new level with 'cheating' drivel," was lines that the 'The West Australian' newspaper opted for England's complaint against Aussies for not following a fair play.

Stokes responded back to the Australian news article, tweeting "That's definitely not me, since when did I bowl with the new ball."

England's head coach Brendon McCullum had said that Australia's action will affect the spirit of the game.

"I imagine it will affect it, I think it has to. In the end, they made a play, they've got to live with that. We would have made a different play, but that's life," McCullum said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Batting at no. 6, Stokes' played a mettle knock of 155 runs however his extraordinary play could not secure a win in the second test at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Australia managed to go 2-0 up in the series as they registered victory by a 43-run margin. Australia and England will square off in the third Test at Headingley Carnegie from July 6.

