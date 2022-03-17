The Hundred draft postponed to April 5 to avoid clash with Shane Warne's state funeral

London, March 17 The Hundred draft for men's and women's competitions has been postponed by a week to April 5 in order to avoid a clash with Shane Warne's state funeral scheduled for March 30.

Warne, considered as one of the greatest leg-spinners of all time with 708 wickets in 145 Tests, died at the age of 52 after a heart attack at Koh Samui Island in Thailand on March 4. He will be given a public farewell at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on March 30.

"The men's picks from The Hundred Draft and new women's signings will now be announced on Tuesday, April 5, with the next Priority Access window opening on the same date. This is a week later than previously advertised due to Shane Warne state funeral taking place on Wednesday, March 30," said a statement from The Hundred.

Warne was also associated with The Hundred, as the head coach of London Spirit's men's team in the inaugural season of the 100-ball competition in 2021. Though he missed a majority of the competition after contracting Covid-19 in England, Warne was due to return for a second head coach stint with London Spir't men's team in 2022.

"Shane was a much-loved part of the Hundred and played an important role in launching the competition as head coach of London Spirit's men's team. He will be hugely missed by everyone involved in the competition."

The second season of The Hundred competition begins from August 3 with defending men's champions Southern Brave taking on Welsh Fire at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

The women's Hundred competition will begin a week later on August 11 due to women's cricket being included in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The opening match of women's hundred will see inaugural winners Oval Invincibles take on Northern Superchargers at The Oval in London.

