There was no phone call, no communication. I gave you 8 years...': Chahal slams RCB management

One of the most famous sports franchises in the world, Royal Challengers Bangalore are yet to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) title. For 16 seasons in a row, the franchise hasn't been able to get its hands on the trophy despite possessing one of the finest squads in the league in most seasons. Yuzvendra Chahal a player who spent 8 seasons with the franchise has slammed the RCB management in his recent podcast.

The leg-spinner had been one of the integral parts of the side since the 2014 edition, and had represented the RCB in 114 matches. Moreover, he made his mark with impressive performances at one of the toughest stadiums for bowlers in the IPL – the M Chinnaswamy – where smaller boundaries usually make it tougher for the bowling side to restrict the batters. Almost 1.5 years since, Chahal opened up on being snubbed by the RCB, and made big revelations over his “non-communication” with the franchise. During an appearance on YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadiya's podcast, Chahal revealed that RCB had also promised they will buy him back in the auction.

I played there for 8 years. RCB basically gave me the India cap, because they gave me chance to perform. From the very first match, Virat bhaiya showed me trust. So, it felt bad, because it almost feels family when you spend 8 years at a team. A lot of rumours came in, like I asked for huge amount of money. I clarified at the time that there wasn't anything like that. I know what I deserve,” Chahal said.“What I felt really bad about was there was no phone call, no communication. At least have a talk. I had played 114 matches for them. In auction, they promised me that they will go all-out for me. I said, fine. When I wasn't picked there, I was very angry. I gave them 8 years. Chinnaswamy was my favourite ground. I didn't talk to RCB coaches. The first match I played against them, I didn't talk to anyone,” said the leg-spinner further.