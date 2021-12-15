"There was no prior communication": Kohli opens up on his removal as ODI captain

The past few days have been tough for Virat Kohli which started after his removal as ODI captain. Now Kohli himself has broken his silence on the entire controversy. India's Test captain addressed the media before the team's departure to South Africa. Kohli quashed the rumours about not participating in the ODI series against South Africa, clarifying once and for all that the star batter would be available for the three matches starting January 11. Kohli also weighed in on the decision to remove him as captain of the ODI team.

Kohli said that he came to know of Rohit Sharma replacing him as ODI captain just one-and-a-half hours before the Test series squad for South Africa was announced. "I was contacted one-and-a-half hours before selection for Tests. The chief selector discussed the Test with me. Before the call ended I was told that the 5 selectors have decided that I won't be ODI captain anymore. There was no prior communication about this," Decision to step down as T20I captain was well received, said Kohli. 'About Communication from BCCI: When I told BCCI that I want to give up T20I captaincy, it was accepted really well. There was no hesitancy. I was told that it was a progressive step. I informed at that time that I would like to lead in ODIs and Tests. The communication from my side was clear but I had also informed that if the office bearers and selectors don't think I should lead in other formats then that is fine.' BCCI has remained mum over the issue which has now snowballed into a huge controversy.

