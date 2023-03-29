"There will be expectations," says Mark Boucher before his debut as MI head coach against RCB in IPL 2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 29 : Former South African cricketer Mark Boucher is ready to begin a new chapter in his life in the Indian Premier League as Mumbai Indians head coach.

He will be coming in to replace one of the most successful head coaches in the history of Mumbai Indians Mahela Jayawardene.

In an interview with Mumbai Indians, Boucher reflected on the squad goals and expectations for this season.

"There will be expectations, absolutely there should be and I m looking forward to the challenge. I think that the team has been over the years and you have got the trophies to show that as well so I will be feeding off a lot of people around me we have got a fantastic support staff but a lot of stuff out of that as well we have got the scouts so there's a lot of support for me and my job as well so I'm just looking to feed off that and try to add value where I can," Boucher said.

It will be a different experience for the MI players as they will play under a different coach and a new coaching philosophy after five years.

"Coaching philosophy I think every coach will have his basic sort of philosophy that he sort of goes by. So you know I will have my basic philosophy on the game of Cricket in the way. I think it should be played but really it's just about trying to fit into a very successful franchise and if I can add value in my sort of way and change one or two things for the good of the franchise so no set philosophy but I have got my basic ways of going about things," Boucher said.

"I am just coming into a culture that's been very successful a team that's been very successful and I just want to try to add value where I can."

Boucher will be under enormous pressure after Mumbai failed to qualify for the playoffs for the last two consecutive seasons. MI's new head coach expressed his emotions before MI begin their IPL campaign.

"I must admit I m a little bit nervous. I think before anything new in life you do get a little bit nervous. I m quietly confident I've seen a lot of the youth at Mumbai Indians. I came here with the scouts and we had a look at all the training sessions so very confident but a little bit nervous I just want the whole season to get underway now."

Mumbai Indians will play their campaign opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on 2nd April.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor