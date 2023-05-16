"There's potential and then there's...": Virat Kohli lauds Shubman Gill on his maiden IPL century

New Delhi [India], May 16 : As the whole cricketing fraternity lauded Gujarat Titans' batter Shubman Gill for his extraordinary batting showcase of 101 in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday, former Indian captain Virat Kohli hailed the young batter's performance.

Virat took to his Instagram on Tuesday and shared a story, appreciating Shubman's knock in the Indian Premier Leaguer at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

"There's potential and then there's Gill. Go on and lead the next generation. God bless you," Virat wrote in the Instagram story.

Many fans are comparing Shubman with Virat Kohli as they see him as the one who can take Virat's legacy forward. He has been performing consistently as a batter and has a class in his batting.

The talented batter has also accomplished a milestone by becoming the only cricketer in history to score a century in Test, ODIs, T20I and Indian Premier League in a calendar year.

In the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Shubman played a blistering knock of 101 off 58 balls at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Monday, adding a remarkable record in his career.

Shubman started his year by adding himself to a prestigious list of a few who have scored double a hundred in ODI. Against New Zealand, he scored 208 off 149 balls in Hyderabad.

Playing in his favourite ground, Shubman scored his maiden T20I century in Ahmedabad against New Zealand. He scored 126* off 99 balls with a strike rate of 200.

The Gujarat batter has also scored his century in the test format at the same ground against Australia this year. He scored 128 runs in that match.

In the ongoing IPL, he has smashed 576 with an average of 48.00 and a strike rate of 146.19. He has bagged four centuries and one hundred in 13 matches.

