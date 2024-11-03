"This is the end": Jos Buttler Reacts to Rajasthan Royals’ IPL 2025 Retention Snub In Cryptic Post

In a heartfelt message to fans and the Rajasthan Royals franchise, star English cricketer Jos Buttler has opened up about his departure following the team’s decision not to retain him ahead of the upcoming IPL season. Buttler, who has been with the Royals since 2018, shared his emotions and gratitude on social media, reflecting on a journey that has defined a significant chapter of his cricketing career.

“Thank you @rajasthanroyals and everyone involved with the franchise for 7 incredible seasons together,” Buttler wrote. “2018 kickstarted the best years of my cricketing career, and many of my most cherished memories have come in a Pink shirt over the last 6 years.” His words conveyed a mix of nostalgia and grace, despite the surprising snub by a team he has represented with loyalty and excellence. The decision not to retain Buttler has left many fans stunned, as he has consistently proven to be one of Rajasthan Royals' standout performers. Over the years, Buttler has delivered numerous match-winning innings and has been a linchpin for the Royals, both as a reliable batsman and as a leader on and off the field. Known for his explosive batting style and commitment to the team’s success, Buttler's absence will surely be felt within the franchise.

The post, which quickly went viral, prompted an outpouring of appreciation from fans who acknowledged his contributions in the iconic pink jersey. "Thank you for welcoming me and my family with open arms," he added, a testament to the bond he built with not only the team but the larger Rajasthan Royals community. With legendary cricketer Rahul Dravid returning as the head coach, Rajasthan aim to build a title-winning squad. However, with only Rs 41 crore remaining in their auction purse and no Right to Match (RTM) cards, the Royals face a challenging task in building a well-rounded team. Yashasvi Jaiswal (INR 18 crore), Riyan Parag (INR 14 crore), Dhruv Jurel (INR 14 crore), Shimron Hetmyer (11 crore) and Sandeep Sharma (INR 4 crore) have been rewarded for their performances.