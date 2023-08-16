Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 16 : Indian spin all-rounder veteran Ravichandran Ashwin expressed delight with Prithvi Shaw's run of form in England during the ongoing One Day Cup, in which he is representing Northamptonshire and said the young player is getting some valuable game time which will transform his game and put him in position to guide youngsters about playing in England.

On his Youtube channel, Ashwin discussed the form of young opener Shaw and veteran middle-order batter Cheteshwar Pujara in the One Day Cup.

"Shaw scored a double century for Northamptonshire. I saw the boundary snippets. It looked really good and was an exceptional knock. We all know his extraordinary bat swing and his outstanding talent as a player. He followed it with a hundred against Durham. Pujara is also in a great form. They are getting some valuable game time. I am really happy for Shaw, he has gone through so many ups and downs in his young career.

“For someone like him, seeing new players in England must have given him a breath of fresh air. I felt the same while playing county cricket. He will learn a lot about life, work ethic and cricket. He will be in position to teach youngsters about playing in England. That can transform your cricket as well," Ashwin said in his video.

"About Pujara, he is in great form and he will get a British passport soon for the time he is spending in England," Ashwin hilariously quipped.

Shaw continued his fine form in the One Day Cup in England with yet another century for Northamptonshire against Durham on last Sunday.

Shaw mesmerized the fans in Chester-le-Sreet with an explosive knock of 125 in just 76 balls. His century had 15 fours and seven sixes and runs came at a strike rate of 164.47.

The Indian batter, who last featured in an international match in July 2021, reached his century in just 68 balls. He and Rob Keogh (42) helped their side chase down 199 runs in just 25.4 overs.

Earlier, Shaw slammed his highest List-A score, a knock of 244 runs in just 153 balls, helping his side Northamptonshire beat Somerset by 87 runs in the One Day Cup at Northampton on Wednesday last.

Shaw brought up his double hundred in just 129 balls after having reached his century in just 81 balls. Due to his knock, Northamptonshire reached 415/8 in 50 overs, which Somerset failed to chase.

Shaw's 244 is the sixth-highest score in List-A cricket, with the highest score of 277 in 141 balls being smashed by Narayan Jagadeeshan of Tamil Nadu against Arunachal Pradesh in 2022 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

This is also Shaw's second List-A double hundred. He has the second-highest amount of double centuries. Rohit Sharma has the most List-A double tons, with a total of three, which have all come in 50-over international cricket, with his score of 264 being the highest-ever in international ODI cricket.

Cheteshwar Pujara is in the fourth position in the One Day Cup, with 329 runs at an average of 109.66 and a strike rate of 88.44 in five innings, with two centuries and a fifty and the best score of 117*. He is representing Sussex.

Pujara's List-A record is also impressive as he stands at 5,583 runs in 122 matches and 120 innings at an average of 58.15, with 16 centuries and 33 fifties and a best score of 174.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor