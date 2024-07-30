TNPL 2024: Man Refuses to Return Ball After Massive Six Lands Outside Stadium During CSG vs SMP Match; Video Goes Viral

A light-hearted incident unfolded during Match 27 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2024 when a local resident refused to return a cricket ball that had been hit out of the stadium. During the match between the Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) and the Siechem Madurai Panthers (SMP) at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, a powerful six by a batter sent the ball soaring out of the ground and onto local land. A man resident picked up the ball and, clearly amused, refused to return it. The video of this incident has gone viral on social media.

The SMP ultimately secured a nine-run victory in the match. Wicket-keeper batter Suresh Lokeshwar was named Player of the Match for his notable performance, scoring 55 runs off 40 balls. SMP set a target of 192 runs, finishing their innings at 191/4. In response, the CSG ended their innings at 182/8, despite strong contributions from Pradosh Ranjan Paul and Santosh K. Duraisamy, who both scored 45+ runs.

Looking ahead, the Lyca Kovai Kings will face the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in Qualifier 1 on July 30, while the Dindigul Dragons will compete against the Chepauk Super Gillies in the Eliminator.