Tom Moody picks Shami, Bhuvneshwar, Arshdeep for India's pace attack against Pakistan at the MCG

Melbourne, Oct 21 Renowned coach and former Australia cricketer Tom Moody has picked Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh as his choice of fast-bowling options in India's bowling attack in their Super 12 opener of the ICC T20 World Cup against Pakistan at the MCG on Sunday.

While Bhuvneshwar and Arshdeep have been regular fixtures in India's matches since July, Shami made a late entry into the squad as a replacement for an injured Jasprit Bumrah. Shami, who missed out on bilateral T20Is against Australia and South Africa due to Covid-19 infection, took three wickets in the final over, including bowling consecutive pin-point yorkers on the last two balls, for India to win their first warm-up match by six runs in Brisbane.

"I'd be going with Shami. I'd just go with his experience. Obviously, Bhuvi and Arshdeep are the first two. I just think that in big tournaments, you back big players. And he's a big player with a lot of experience."

"He may be short with some volume in his bowling, but that one over he bowled against Australia would have gone a long way with regards to not so much the physical side of things, but definitely the mental side of things," said Moody on 'Game Plan' show on Star Sports.

Further talking about the India-Pakistan match, Moody felt that the Rohit Sharma-led side need to be careful with the bat in the first six overs against Pakistan's new-ball bowlers. "I think it's an intriguing contest, because to me, India are a batting strong side while Pakistan, I think, are a bowling-strong side. So, for me it's a real contest as to how well India bat against a very strong new ball attack.

"If they get through that, I see India controlling the game. But that's where they need to manage in the first six overs. Now, we know its T20, we know its Power Play, we also know that if we want to get off to a flyer, we have to manage that carefully. So, I'm not saying you need to be conservative, you need to be watchful."

Moody signed off by saying that both India and Pakistan will have to be mindful of the big boundaries at Melbourne Cricket Ground apart from change in length and pace to be key factors too. "I think there's one thing you need to take into consideration of the pitch. The pitch at The Gabba is a bouncy one. Is it going to be the same at the MCG? I wouldn't take it for granted that it would be the same as The Gabba.

"Another thing to take into consideration is the big boundaries. Yes, there will be big boundaries at the MCG, we know that. It's a big venue, so the short ball and the use of that length, hard length, with that change of pace into that length, is the key to bowling at the MCG."

"So, I'm sure that both teams are very aware of what the tactical play is with the ball in those top end overs and particularly in those defensive overs."

