Sachin Tendulkar has called for "introspection" after India's embarrassing 0-3 Test series defeat to New Zealand at home. At the same time, Tendulkar also hailed the performances of Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill during the third Test in Mumbai. Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to express his views on India's shocking series defeat. The legendary batter called for introspection after this loss and wondered what led to such an embarrassing defeat at home. "Losing 3-0 at home is a tough pill to swallow, and it calls for introspection. Was it lack of preparation, was it poor shot selection, or was it lack of match practice?" Tendulkar posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Was it lack of preparation, was it poor shot selection, or was it lack of match practice? @ShubmanGill showed resilience in the first innings, and @RishabhPant17 was brilliant in both innings— his… pic.twitter.com/8f1WifI5Hd — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 3, 2024

The shot selection of Indian batters has been under question since the start of this series. The batters have tried to play with an aggressive intent instead of grinding it out like proper Test cricket. While Sachin Tendulkar was critical of the way India played, he also lauded Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant for playing outstandingly under pressure on a difficult batting pitch. The Master Blaster further congratulated New Zealand for a memorable overseas win."@ShubmanGill showed resilience in the first innings, and @RishabhPant17 was brilliant in both innings— his footwork made a challenging surface look like a different one altogether. He was simply superb. Full credit to New Zealand for their consistent performance throughout the series. Winning 3-0 in India is as good a result as it can get," Tendulkar posted on X.



Ajaz Patel's six-wicket haul helped New Zealand defeat India by 25 runs in the third Test on Sunday in Mumbai. This is the first time in the history of Test cricket that India got whitewashed in a three-match series at home. Chasing 147, India got a horrendous start as they kept on losing wickets regularly. Only Rishabh Pant scored 64 and kept India's hope alive. However, he also became Ajaz's victim and departed. India ended up losing the game by 25 runs. For NZ, Ajaz Patel became the star bowler as he scalped a total of 11 wickets (5 and 6). Apart from him, Glenn Phillips also took three wickets. Earlier, Ravindra Jadeja completed his 10-wicket haul for India. With this win, the Kiwis have whitewashed the three-match series 3-0