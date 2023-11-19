Travis Head steers Australia to their 6th World Cup win

Travis Head was the hero of Australia's sixth World Cup win as the former RCB winner decimated Indian bowling on the biggest stage. Australia were on the money in the field and with the ball and India had to grind their way to 240 all out. Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to bowl first and India's Rohit Sharma said that they would have batted first anyway.

During the chase Australia were jolted early but after the fall of Smith's wicket, Head and Labuschange stitched a record partnership. Mohammed Shami took the other new ball instead of Mohammed Siraj and he struck with the second ball of his first over, sending back David Warner. Jasprit Bumrah then got the wicket of Mitchell Marsh. Earlier, KL Rahul and Kohli tried to steady the Indian ship. The boundaries dried up almost entirely after the 10th over and Kohli fell on 54 off 63. Rahul then tried to hold the innings together but India were dealt another blow when Ravindra Jadeja, promoted ahead of Suryakumar Yadav, fell in the 36th over. Rahul ground out a half-century while SKY gave him company in what was the last stand of recognised batters for India. That ended with Rahul falling on 66 off 107 to Starc. Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav then hacked together 14 runs for the last wicket and India were all out for 240 in 50 overs.