Trent Boult joins his former IPL team MI team in UAE League

Trent Boult has joined the Mumbai Indians team in the UAE League. The New Zealand pacer, who surrendered his central contract with the NZC recently, has become one of the signees for the MI Emirates team in the ILT20. He is one of the 14 players signed by the franchise.Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo and Nicholas Pooran are among the 14 allowed by the organisers to directly acquire for the inaugural edition of the league which will take place in January-February.

"We are glad to have one of our key pillars, Kieron Pollard, continue with MI Emirates. Joining us back are Dwayne Bravo, Trent Boult, and Nicholas Pooran. A very warm welcome to all players of MI Emirates," Akash Ambani, chairman of Reliance Jio, said in a statement on Friday (August 12).Another surprise inclusion in the list is Imran Tahir, a South African of Pakistan origin, who has chosen to play in the UAE league instead of the CSA league which will be held alongside the UAE league. Tahir (43) has played 20 Tests, 107 ODIs and 38 T20Is for South Africa.

The 14 players who have been signed are: Kieron Pollard (West Indies), Dwayne Bravo (West Indies), Nicholas Pooran (West Indies), Trent Boult (New Zealand), Andre Fletcher (West Indies), Imran Tahir (South Africa), Samit Patel (England), Will Smeed (England), Jordan Thompson (England), Najibullah Zadran (Afghanistan), Zahir Khan (Afghanistan), Fazalhaq Farooqui (Afghanistan), Bradley Wheal (Scotland) and Bas De Leede (Netherlands).