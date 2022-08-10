Trent Boult released from his New Zealand contract

New Zealand Cricket on Wednesday released pacer Trent Boult from his central contract so that he can spend more time with his family, while also making himself available for domestic leagues. The 33-year-old fast bowler had requested the release after several conversations with NZC. On Wednesday, the board finally agreed to the arrangements.

The move means Boult, who has taken 317 Test wickets, 169 at ODI level, and 62 in T20I cricket, will have a significantly reduced role with the BLACKCAPS during his final years in the game, while still being eligible for selection if and when available," stated an official release issued by NZC.

The pacer said that it was a difficult decision to make, and also said that as a fast bowler, he understands he has a limited time span."This has been a really tough decision for me and I'd like to thank NZC for their support in getting to this point. Playing cricket for my country was a childhood dream and I'm so proud of everything I've been able to achieve with the BLACKCAPS over the past 12 years," said Boult.