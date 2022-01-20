U-19 World Cup: VVS Laxman hails Team India for 'phenomenal' performance against Ireland

Former India batter VVS Laxman has praised the Indian Under-19 squad for their "phenomenal" effort to get over the line against Ireland despite missing six players due to COVID-19.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced that some members of the India U-19 squad, including captain Yash Dhull, have tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result, Nishant Sindhu captained India in the match against Ireland in the ongoing U-19 World Cup.

In the match, India made it two wins from two in the tournament thanks to a brilliant batting performance against Ireland.

VVS Laxman said Team India showed tremendous character and maturity in their clash against Ireland.

"Tremendous show of character and maturity from the U-19 team. With just 11 players available for today's game, to go out and express themselves the way they did was phenomenal. Can't say how proud I am of them! The Ireland match is one they will cherish for life," Laxman tweeted.

The four-time champions made 307 for five from their 50 overs on the way to a 174-run win that puts them top of Group B.

Opener Harnoor Singh set the tone for his team, back to his best form after only scoring a solitary run in the win over South Africa on Saturday.

This time he made 88 before Matthew Humphreys trapped him lbw. However, by that point India were already closing in on 200, helped by Angkrish Raghuvanshi's 79.

They then set a daunting target of 308 for Tim Tector's team, who started the tournament with a 39-run over Uganda, to hunt down.

The powerplay proved tricky for Ireland to get a foothold in the match and keep up with the required run rate.

And when spinner Rajvardhan Hangargekar struck in only the third over to send Jack Dickson back to the dressing room, they were left reeling.

Any hopes of a fightback finally went when Joshua Cox's thick edge was caught at the second attempt by wicketkeeper Dinesh Bana as he headed back to the pavilion for 28.

Ireland were eventually bowled out for 133, Aneeshwar Gautam perhaps the pick of the Men in Blue attack with figures of two for 11 at an economy of 2.75.

India next face Uganda, where a win would see them secure top spot in Group B, while Ireland face South Africa.

( With inputs from ANI )

