VVS Laxman Set to Be Head Coach of Indian Team For T20I Series in South Africa

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman is set to take on the role of head coach for India's white-ball tour of South Africa next month. India will play a four-match T20I series starting November 8, with Suryakumar Yadav leading the team. As reported by Cricbuzz, a senior official from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Monday that Laxman would be appointed as the interim head coach for the South Africa tour.

Gautam Gambhir, who recently experienced his first Test series defeat as head coach with New Zealand securing a 2-0 lead against India, will not be joining the South Africa tour. The Rohit Sharma-led team is scheduled to depart for Perth on November 10 for the five-Test Border-Gavaskar series against Australia.

Laxman will be joined by members of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, including Sairaj Bahutule, Hrishikesh Kanitkar, and Subhadeep Ghosh, who will form the coaching staff. This trio previously coached India in the Asia Emerging Cup in Oman. The T20I series will be played in Durban, Gqeberha, Centurion, and Johannesburg on November 8, 10, 13, and 15, respectively, with the Indian team departing for Durban on November 4.