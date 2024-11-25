Umesh Yadav Remains Unsold at IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Veteran fast bowler Umesh Yadav and Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur both remained unsold at the IPL 2025 mega auction. Yadav, 36, who has been a consistent performer for India in Tests, failed to attract any bids despite his experience in domestic and international cricket. The pacer, who was part of the Gujarat Titans in previous seasons, did not find a buyer this time around.

Thakur, who set his base price at INR 2 crore, also went unsold in the initial phase. The all-rounder, known for his ability to contribute both with the bat and ball, failed to catch the interest of any of the IPL franchises.

As the auction enters its final phase, all 10 teams will look to complete their squads. The process will now move into an accelerated round, with teams submitting a list of remaining players for bidding. Players who were not shortlisted will no longer be part of the auction.