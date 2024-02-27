Vaibhav Gehlot Resigns as President of Rajasthan Cricket Association

CM Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav has resigned as the President of Rajasthan Cricket Association. In a sign that Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) is undergoing significant upheaval, Vaibhav Gehlot, tendered his resignation amidst mounting pressure on Monday. Vaibhav’s resignation follows a no confidence motion which was reportedly signed by secretaries of 29 districts of the state which left him with few options but to quit the cricket organisation. Vaibhav had got into the power of state unit after Gehlot became the CM in 2018 but with the change in the state government he was unable to survive for three months after his father was outsted as the CM.The buzz now suggests that the sons of two senior BJP leaders health minister Gajendra Singh khinwsar and former leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore who have been elected to different associations are now being tipped to become the power centres of the RCA. Gehlot’s resignation comes in the wake of a no-confidence motion against him, endorsed by 29 district secretaries.

In another news, The Sawai Mansingh Stadium, along with the Rajasthan Cricket Association, has been sealed by the Rajasthan State Sports Council due to unpaid dues, leaving the IPL team in dire straits.Both the RCA's office and its academy, along with the stadium, were subject to the seal by the Rajasthan Sports Council. Sohan Ram Choudhary, the secretary of the council, issued a notice to the RCA on Friday, demanding the transfer of the property to the state council. However, this transfer did not materialize, leading the state sports council to seal the properties due to the RCA's alleged failure to meet the conditions outlined in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and failure to clear outstanding dues. Vaibhav Gehlot countered, alleging that the move seemed politically motivated, and criticized the insufficient time given for a response. Gehlot stated, 'The pending dues are old, Rs 8 crore is outstanding but suddenly sealing (because of) that old case and that too before the IPL shows political malice. This should not have happened. We were not given full time, the time given was less than two days, there should not be politics in sports but politics is happening which is not right.'Gehlot mentioned that the RCA would consult its lawyers to determine the steps it would take in this matter. The Sawai Man Singh Stadium is scheduled to host the local team Rajasthan Royals' opening match against Lucknow Super Giants on March 24, with the second game on March 28 between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals. The IPL 2024 schedule was only announced for the first two weeks and 21 matches due to the upcoming general elections

