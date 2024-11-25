Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 13, Sold to RR (Rajasthan Royals) for Rs 1.1 Crore at IPL 2025 Mega Auction, Becomes Youngest Ever Signed Player

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, aged 13 years and 243 days, created history on Monday in Jeddah by becoming the youngest player ever signed in IPL history. The Rajasthan Royals secured the young prodigy for Rs 1.1 crore during the IPL 2025 Mega Auction.

Bihar’s Suryavanshi had already made waves as the youngest player to appear on the IPL auction list in the 16-year history of the tournament. Now, he will become the youngest-ever to feature in an IPL team roster.

Suryavanshi first gained national attention earlier this year when he made his Ranji Trophy debut for Bihar at the age of 12, making him one of the youngest players to compete in India’s premier First-Class competition.

The young batter made headlines again in September 2024 with an exceptional performance in a Youth Test for India Under-19 against Australia U-19 in Chennai. He smashed a century off just 58 balls, scoring 104 runs off 62 balls, marking the fastest Youth Test hundred by an Indian and the second-fastest globally.

With the Rajasthan Royals adding him to their squad, all eyes are now on the young left-hander as he steps onto the biggest stage of his burgeoning cricket career.