Vaibhav Suryavanshi, IPL’s Youngest Player Scores Aggressive Half-Century in Under-19 Asia Cup Against UAE (Watch Video)

In a dazzling display of talent, 13-year-old batsman Vaibhav Suryavanshi has made his mark on the international stage. During an Under-19 Asia Cup match against the UAE, the Indian opener showcased his aggressive batting prowess. Vaibhav wasted no time in asserting his presence, striking a six off the very first ball he faced. The UAE bowlers, clearly taken aback by his bold approach, tried to intimidate him, but Vaibhav responded with relentless flair, hitting four more sixes off the next 10 balls.His remarkable effort saw him reach his half-century in just 32 balls, marking his first-ever half-century in the Under-19 Asia Cup.

1️⃣3️⃣-year old on a rampage 😎



Vaibhav Suryavanshi is setting the field on 🔥 at Sharjah in #UAEvIND 💪



Cheer for #TeamIndia in the #ACCMensU19AsiaCup, LIVE NOW on #SonyLIV 📲 pic.twitter.com/HSz8aiTUiW — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) December 4, 2024

This innings was crucial for Vaibhav Suryavanshi as he had not been able to express himself in the previous two matches. Against Pakistan, he could score only one run, and against Japan, he made just 23 runs. Vaibhav Suryavanshi gained attention at the IPL 2025 mega auction, where he became a crorepati at just 13 years old. There was a competitive bidding war between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals, and Rajasthan managed to secure him for Rs 1.10 crore. Vaibhav made history as the youngest player to be sold at an IPL auction. Known for his aggressive batting style, he gained fame for hitting long sixes